Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) PT Lowered to $21.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Bank of America from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.09.

NYSE HPE opened at $17.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $14.47 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.46. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.20.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 30,686 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $628,756.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerri Gold sold 22,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $493,729.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,081 shares in the company, valued at $1,236,945.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,141 shares of company stock worth $1,874,608. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,953.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,189,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,925,000 after purchasing an additional 23,035,594 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,228.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 8,825,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,831,000 after buying an additional 8,560,086 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,853,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,869,655,000 after buying an additional 5,777,901 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 336.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,269,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

