Hibernia REIT (LON:HBRN) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $136.90

Hibernia REIT Plc (LON:HBRN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 136.90 ($1.80) and traded as high as GBX 137.20 ($1.80). Hibernia REIT shares last traded at GBX 136.90 ($1.80), with a volume of 100 shares changing hands.
Hibernia REIT Trading Up 1.1 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £906.02 million and a P/E ratio of 35.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 136.90.
About Hibernia REIT
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices.
