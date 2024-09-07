Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) Price Target Cut to $52.00

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $71.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HGV. Mizuho decreased their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.71.

Shares of HGV opened at $36.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.09. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. Hilton Grand Vacations has a twelve month low of $33.13 and a twelve month high of $49.02.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HGV. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth $1,334,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,763,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,847,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter valued at $475,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

