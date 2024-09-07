Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $17.97

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A (NASDAQ:HOVNP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.97 and traded as low as $17.90. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A shares last traded at $17.99, with a volume of 23,092 shares changing hands.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.04.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.4766 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.60%.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. PFD DEP1/1000A Company Profile

for a complete listing of all our available career opportunities, please visit khov.com/careers. hovnanian enterprises, inc., founded in 1959 by kevork s. hovnanian, is headquartered in red bank, new jersey. the company is one of the nation’s largest homebuilders with operations in arizona, california, delaware, florida, georgia, illinois, maryland, new jersey, ohio, pennsylvania, south carolina, texas, virginia, washington, d.c.

