Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Bought by LGT Financial Advisors LLC

LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 51.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,131,000 after buying an additional 524,805 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 303.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 23,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 120,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after buying an additional 33,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 67.6% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 80,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,431,000 after acquiring an additional 32,431 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.9 %

NYSE:HWM opened at $91.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $88.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.19, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.94 and a 1-year high of $98.15.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 13.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.46%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares in the company, valued at $8,985,077.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Howmet Aerospace news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 154,909 shares of Howmet Aerospace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.58, for a total value of $14,961,111.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 155,135 shares in the company, valued at $14,982,938.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 70,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.94, for a total transaction of $6,847,550.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,985,077.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $83.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $84.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.