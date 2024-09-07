Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,934,646 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,402,979 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.13% of Huntington Bancshares worth $25,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 41,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 553,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,290,000 after buying an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 155,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 7,260 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, insider Helga Houston sold 11,288 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $169,545.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 618,832 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.31 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The company has a market cap of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HBAN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.59.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.