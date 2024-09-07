Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.63

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.63 and traded as low as $12.55. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $12.57, with a volume of 47,959 shares traded.

Husqvarna AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

