indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) CFO Sells $287,250.00 in Stock

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) CFO Thomas Schiller sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $287,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 977,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,645.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

indie Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of INDI stock opened at $3.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.23 and a 200 day moving average of $6.01. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $692.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 1.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INDI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down previously from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On indie Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 145,161 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 6,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,061,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 79,753 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

