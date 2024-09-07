Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:KAPR – Free Report) by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 228,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,009 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.0% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 143,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 23,898 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 242.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,815 shares in the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – April by 84.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 91,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,819,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter.

KAPR stock opened at $31.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average is $30.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.06 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.74.

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – April (KAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

