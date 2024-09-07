Insider Buying: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY) Director Buys 244,774 Shares of Stock

Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) Director Larry Robbins bought 244,774 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.07 per share, for a total transaction of $261,908.18. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Butterfly Network Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFLY opened at $1.63 on Friday. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.67 and a 52 week high of $1.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average is $1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $343.45 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.14.

Get Butterfly Network alerts:

Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. Butterfly Network had a negative net margin of 153.29% and a negative return on equity of 43.77%. The company had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 1,271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 71,773 shares in the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Butterfly Network during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Butterfly Network by 645.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 87,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 75,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Butterfly Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butterfly Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.