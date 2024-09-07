Insider Buying: Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Director Buys 2,205 Shares of Stock

Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $300.30 per share, with a total value of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Eaton Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of ETN stock opened at $284.93 on Friday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $191.82 and a twelve month high of $345.19. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $302.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Eaton

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.39%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $705,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ETN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Eaton from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Eaton in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.76.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

