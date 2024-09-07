Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total value of $873,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,792 shares in the company, valued at $35,395,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:BJ opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.36. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $63.08 and a one year high of $92.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.23.

Get BJ's Wholesale Club alerts:

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.07.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ’s Wholesale Club

About BJ’s Wholesale Club

(Get Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Wholesale Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.