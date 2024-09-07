Insider Selling: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

On Wednesday, July 10th, John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,362,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after buying an additional 269,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 228,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 206,116 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 153,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHF

About Brighthouse Financial

(Get Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.