Insider Selling: Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) EVP Sells $226,100.00 in Stock

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total value of $226,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,126,867.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
John Rosenthal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 10th, John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00.
Brighthouse Financial stock opened at $42.26 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $40.24 and a one year high of $56.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $33,362,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,027,000 after buying an additional 269,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,210,000 after buying an additional 228,814 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 206,116 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,854,000 after buying an additional 153,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.44.
Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.
