Insider Selling: Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) CEO Sells $595,716.03 in Stock

Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 135,083 shares of Matterport stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.41, for a total transaction of $595,716.03. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,083,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,006,894.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR opened at $4.18 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 1.08. Matterport, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $4.99.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Matterport had a negative return on equity of 32.22% and a negative net margin of 164.17%. The company had revenue of $42.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Matterport by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 9,793 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matterport by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Matterport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Matterport during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matterport by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 180,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 62,311 shares in the last quarter. 36.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication in the United States and internationally. The company offers Matterport Capture Services, a fully managed solution for enterprise subscribers; Matterport Pro3, a 3D camera that scans properties; Matterport Pro2, a 3D camera that captures spaces; LEICA BLK360, a device to create digital twins; Smartphone Capture, a smartphone capture solution for both iOS and Android; and 360 Cameras.

