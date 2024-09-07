Insider Selling: Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) COO Sells 413 Shares of Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.35, for a total value of $215,317.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,304,634.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Javier Olivan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.92, for a total value of $221,747.96.

On Thursday, August 15th, Javier Olivan sold 4,900 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.76, for a total value of $2,581,124.00.

On Thursday, August 1st, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.48, for a total value of $214,849.76.

On Thursday, July 25th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.00, for a total value of $190,756.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total value of $195,642.32.

On Thursday, July 11th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.81, for a total value of $218,693.72.

On Friday, July 5th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.00, for a total value of $210,944.00.

On Thursday, June 27th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.41, for a total value of $211,936.92.

On Thursday, June 20th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.00, for a total value of $206,824.00.

On Thursday, June 13th, Javier Olivan sold 412 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.75, for a total value of $208,369.00.

NASDAQ:META opened at $500.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $505.18 and its 200 day moving average is $494.12. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $279.40 and a fifty-two week high of $544.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.46. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 34.34%. The company had revenue of $39.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 21.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is presently 11.49%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of META. S.A. Mason LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.7% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 1,057 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Northern Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northern Capital Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 5.1% in the second quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 433 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $562.00 to $643.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $576.66.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

