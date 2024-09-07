Insider Selling: Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Director Sells $698,800.00 in Stock

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) Director Richard H. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 357,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,951,213.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PEGA stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.65 and a beta of 1.07. Pegasystems Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $72.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.53.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $351.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.55 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 49.62%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEGA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Loop Capital upgraded Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair raised Pegasystems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEGA. Optimist Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 80.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in Pegasystems by 29.9% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Pegasystems by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 13,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients' processes and workflows.

