Insider Selling: Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) CFO Sells $252,378.00 in Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 56,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $252,378.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 186,466 shares in the company, valued at $839,097. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peloton Interactive Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PTON opened at $4.53 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.04. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $7.24.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $644.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its stake in Peloton Interactive by 24.7% during the second quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 32,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 4,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

PTON has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $3.80 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.53 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.57.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

