Insider Selling: PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Director Sells 37,010 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) Director Doug Jones sold 37,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $518,510.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,114 shares in the company, valued at $688,087.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PMT stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.51. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $15.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.17). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 47.60% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $71.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 106.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PMT shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.93.

Institutional Trading of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,345,000 after purchasing an additional 61,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 792,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 9,506 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,781,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 643,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after acquiring an additional 28,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.4% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 622,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,554,000 after acquiring an additional 159,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, through its subsidiary, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through: Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, subordinate mortgage-backed securities (MBS), distressed loans, and real estate.

Featured Stories

