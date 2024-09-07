Insider Selling: Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Insider Sells $448,565.68 in Stock

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $67.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.54. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.77 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Restaurant Brands International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.07.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

