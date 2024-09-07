Insider Selling: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Director Sells $323,000.00 in Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $323,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,217,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

VRTX stock opened at $468.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $483.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $448.38. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $341.85 and a 52-week high of $510.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 0.40.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported ($12.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($12.54) by ($0.29). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 4.74% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% in the second quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,794 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 158 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,932 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $402.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $472.00 to $509.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up from $508.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $485.91.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

