International Assets Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XHS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XHS. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XHS opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.16. The stock has a market cap of $86.99 million, a PE ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.76 and a fifty-two week high of $100.30.

About SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF

The SPDR S&P Health Care Services ETF (XHS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care services companies, as defined by GICS. XHS was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

