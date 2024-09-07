International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 84,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 211,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 137,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 7,987 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 100,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 12,737 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF stock opened at $17.00 on Friday. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.02 and a fifty-two week high of $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 million, a P/E ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.09.

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.3378 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

