International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in News by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after buying an additional 94,943 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of News by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,203,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,203,000 after acquiring an additional 62,805 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of News in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in News by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 669,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after purchasing an additional 235,623 shares during the period. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in News by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on News from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

News Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NWSA opened at $26.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a PE ratio of 73.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.48. News Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.64%. News’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. News’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

News Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

