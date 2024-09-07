International Assets Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Hyperion Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 69.9% during the second quarter. Hyperion Partners LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 32,282.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IGHG opened at $76.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.38. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a 12-month low of $75.13 and a 12-month high of $78.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.3277 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

The ProShares Investment Grade—Interest Rate Hedged (IGHG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with long exposure to USD-denominated investment-grade debt and short exposure to US Treasurys. The fund aims to minimize interest-rate risk.

