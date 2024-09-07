International Assets Investment Management LLC Has $31,000 Holdings in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,190 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Investment were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Gladstone Investment by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Investment by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Gladstone Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Gladstone Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

GAIN stock opened at $12.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.85. Gladstone Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $12.14 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $458.98 million, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.32.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 78.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Gladstone Investment Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. Gladstone Investment’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

