International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $26,000 in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (NASDAQ:JPEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,712,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 162,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,137,000 after buying an additional 82,166 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 532,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,237,000 after acquiring an additional 57,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000.

JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:JPEF opened at $61.70 on Friday. JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF has a 52 week low of $45.27 and a 52 week high of $64.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.48. The company has a market capitalization of $721.89 million, a P/E ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.11.

About JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Focus ETF (JPEF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to a narrow basket of US stocks. Selection integrates ESG factors to their bottom-up fundamental analysis. JPEF was launched on Jul 28, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

