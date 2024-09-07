International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $28,000 in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 137 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.6% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 22,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $194.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.33.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

NYSE RGA opened at $212.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $138.61 and a twelve month high of $227.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $200.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 21.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.66%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

