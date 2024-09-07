International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $28,000 in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,109 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 1,345.0% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 90.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $19.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 5.10. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $19.43 and a one year high of $153.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $265.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.31 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.00% and a negative net margin of 33.86%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $104.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $36.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SEDG

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.