International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $30,000 in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGV. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 100,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,021,000 after purchasing an additional 6,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA MGV opened at $123.54 on Friday. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $127.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

