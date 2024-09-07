International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $31,000 in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL)

International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (NYSEARCA:XTL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 29.4% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Telecom ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,401,000.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Price Performance

Shares of XTL stock opened at $93.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.02. SPDR S&P Telecom ETF has a one year low of $64.09 and a one year high of $95.77. The company has a market capitalization of $72.16 million, a P/E ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.10.

SPDR S&P Telecom ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Telecom ETF (XTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Telecom Select Industry index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US telecom companies selected by the S&P Committee. XTL was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

