International Assets Investment Management LLC Invests $32,000 in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 152 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in IQVIA by 733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in IQVIA by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.0 %

NYSE:IQV opened at $243.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $234.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.63.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 9.39%. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other IQVIA news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.33, for a total value of $320,229.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,302.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on IQVIA in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.67.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

