International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New $28,000 Investment in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY)

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Innovator IBD 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FFTY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator IBD 50 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 280,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,837,000 after buying an additional 8,795 shares during the period.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSEARCA FFTY opened at $24.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $79.07 million, a P/E ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.50. Innovator IBD 50 ETF has a 52-week low of $20.55 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.98.

Innovator IBD 50 ETF Profile

The Innovator IBD 50 ETF (FFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IBD 50 index. The fund tracks an index of 50 US-listed stocks with aggressive growth characteristics. Holdings are selected based on fundamental and technical rankings FFTY was launched on Apr 9, 2015 and is managed by Innovator.

