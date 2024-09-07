International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IAK. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 176,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,686,000 after buying an additional 12,577 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 173,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,311,000 after acquiring an additional 10,148 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 134,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,240 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 568.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 97,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 83,191 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 55,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of IAK opened at $126.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.68 and its 200 day moving average is $115.88. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 12-month low of $89.21 and a 12-month high of $129.79. The company has a market capitalization of $700.13 million, a PE ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 0.40.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

