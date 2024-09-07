International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 243.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the second quarter valued at $119,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 91,900.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 6,775.2% during the first quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,385 shares during the last quarter.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $25.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.65. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 12-month low of $22.68 and a 12-month high of $32.63.

