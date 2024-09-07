International Assets Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Spire by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spire by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 59,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Spire by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 127,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 20,750 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spire by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 677,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,225,000 after buying an additional 28,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in Spire by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 245,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,311,000 after buying an additional 35,314 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on SR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of Spire stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Maria V. Fogarty sold 6,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $429,338.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,470. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $107,235.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,195. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Trading Down 0.6 %

Spire stock opened at $65.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.48. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $68.02.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Spire had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 9.40%. The company had revenue of $414.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.755 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.26%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.