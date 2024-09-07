International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 1,395 FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June during the first quarter valued at $301,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 5,108 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter.

Get FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June stock opened at $22.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The company has a market cap of $166.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest International Equity Buffer ETF – June (YJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the EFA ETF over a specific holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. YJUN was launched on Jun 18, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – June (BATS:YJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest International Equity Moderate Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.