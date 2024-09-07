International Assets Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 942 Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot International ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 11,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot International ETF by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 26,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacer Trendpilot International ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. Pacer Trendpilot International ETF has a twelve month low of $24.78 and a twelve month high of $31.48. The company has a market capitalization of $158.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (PTIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot International index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary ex-US Large-Cap Index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTIN was launched on May 2, 2019 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF (NYSEARCA:PTIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.