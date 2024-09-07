International Assets Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $461,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,092,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the second quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 105,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,477,000 after buying an additional 4,279 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 721,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,709,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 7.0% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler cut Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Stock Down 3.2 %

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.66 and a twelve month high of $99.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $366.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.40 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.