Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.54

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (NYSEARCA:UUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.54 and traded as low as $28.06. Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund shares last traded at $28.18, with a volume of 756,417 shares.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

Get Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $423,000. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund by 1.7% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 208,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Cabana LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund during the fourth quarter worth $309,000. Finally, Trademark Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $502,000.

Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Company Profile

PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB US Dollar Index Trust (the Trust). The Fund establishes long positions in certain futures contracts (the DX Contracts) with a view to tracking the changcBank Long US Dollar Index (USDX) Futures Index Excess Return (the Index), over time.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB US Dollar Index Bullish Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.