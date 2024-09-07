iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 162,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,240 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF were worth $6,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 352.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 981,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,753,000 after acquiring an additional 764,806 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 254,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,817,000 after buying an additional 7,915 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 154,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 128,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 8,790 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF stock opened at $43.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.76. iShares Core Moderate Allocation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.72 and a fifty-two week high of $44.52.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

