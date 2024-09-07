iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Associates Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,903,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Meridian Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 139.5% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 58,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 34,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,479,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $74.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a market cap of $116.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

