iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) Stake Lessened by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,579 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ITOT opened at $118.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.37. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $89.73 and a 52 week high of $124.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.