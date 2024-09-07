iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFA. Brio Consultants LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,221,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,893,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after purchasing an additional 24,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $79.80 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.68 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

