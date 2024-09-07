iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Holdings Increased by Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $159.29 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $124.97 and a 1 year high of $174.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.03. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

