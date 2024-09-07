iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $6,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IYE. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,848.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Performance

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.54. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $41.46 and a one year high of $51.70.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.