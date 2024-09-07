J.Jill (NYSE:JILL) Price Target Cut to $32.00

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at TD Cowen from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on JILL. BTIG Research initiated coverage on J.Jill in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on J.Jill from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on J.Jill from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of J.Jill in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.33.

J.Jill Price Performance

J.Jill stock opened at $24.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $264.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 0.61. J.Jill has a 12 month low of $23.06 and a 12 month high of $40.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its 200-day moving average is $31.37.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $155.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.13 million. J.Jill had a return on equity of 136.44% and a net margin of 7.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J.Jill will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,664,764. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Mark W. Webb sold 1,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $43,553.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,483,276.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Investors Ltd. Towerbrook sold 1,300,000 shares of J.Jill stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $40,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,021,444 shares in the company, valued at $124,664,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,326,190 shares of company stock worth $41,210,657. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.Jill

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 7.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 480,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,788,000 after acquiring an additional 31,400 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of J.Jill by 109.3% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 346,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,130,000 after purchasing an additional 181,116 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of J.Jill by 539.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 304,273 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 256,687 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of J.Jill during the second quarter worth $7,120,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of J.Jill by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,679,000 after buying an additional 5,409 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.71% of the company’s stock.

J.Jill Company Profile

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories, including scarves and jewelry. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs. J.Jill, Inc was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Quincy, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

