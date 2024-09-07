Jeanne L. Linnenbringer Sells 5,364 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Stock

CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) insider Jeanne L. Linnenbringer sold 5,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.88, for a total transaction of $187,096.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,565,553.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

CNO Financial Group stock opened at $32.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.68. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.99 million. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CNO Financial Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Read Our Latest Report on CNO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNO. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 64.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 28,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in CNO Financial Group by 18.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.