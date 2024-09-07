Jim Wassil Sells 10,000 Shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stock

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.93, for a total value of $1,119,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,503 shares in the company, valued at $23,225,810.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jim Wassil also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Monday, July 1st, Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.34, for a total value of $229,020.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Performance

Vaxcyte stock opened at $111.58 on Friday. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.20 and a 52 week high of $119.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.07 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.12). During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,737,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,883 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,203,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,398,000 after buying an additional 312,500 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,673,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,117,000 after buying an additional 692,492 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,140,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 18.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,176,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,966,000 after acquiring an additional 498,359 shares during the last quarter. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PCVX has been the subject of several research reports. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Vaxcyte from $106.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Vaxcyte from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price target on Vaxcyte from $101.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Vaxcyte from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their target price on Vaxcyte from $98.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.