John D. Rainey Sells 3,000 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total value of $232,440.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 384,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,765,104.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $76.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.38. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.85 and a twelve month high of $77.81. The company has a market capitalization of $616.37 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,972 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,045,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,631 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the period. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

