John Lewis of Hungerford (LON:JLH) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.35

John Lewis of Hungerford plc (LON:JLH – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) and traded as high as GBX 1.48 ($0.02). John Lewis of Hungerford shares last traded at GBX 1.35 ($0.02), with a volume of 448,515 shares.

John Lewis of Hungerford Stock Up 22.7 %

The company has a market cap of £2.62 million, a P/E ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.35.

About John Lewis of Hungerford

John Lewis of Hungerford plc designs, manufactures, retails, and installs kitchens, bedrooms, freestanding furniture, and architectural components in the United Kingdom. The company operates a direct mail order business under the Just Doors name for replacement kitchen cabinet doors. It markets and sells its products through its showrooms, as well as online.

